Letter to Editor – THE “VILLAGE” AT MANZANITA

Do you have concerns about the request from developers asking the City of Manzanita to approve a “resort” that would accommodate up to 1200-1600 people in short-term-rentals rather than address Manzanita’s lack of housing affordable to over 70% of the residents?
If so, please attend the Manzanita Planning Commission meeting this Monday, June 5, at 4pm at the Pine Grove Community Center and make your concerns known.
This project would house MORE THAN TWICE Manzanita’s population of 599 people. It would build up to 320 short-term-rental “homes” – more than ALL of the 315 currently resident-occupied-homes in the City of Manzanita.
It is requesting that ALL of those 320 homes be approved for short-term-rentals, which is 28% MORE THAN THE TOTAL OF ALL SHORT-TERM-RENTALS currently permitted in the City. Manzanita requires that new requests for having a STR license be placed on a “wait-list”, and this request asks for that to be ignored for them.
There is no language in the Zoning Ordinance permitting a resort project such as this whose facilities extend far beyond that of a “hotel”.
The City’s Comprehensive Plan states that:
This application does not meet ANY of those needs.
The City’s Comprehensive Plan, Zoning Ordinance, and Transportation Plan are frighteningly out of date, and need to be updated before review of any applications such as this.
Discussion of these issues was postponed until “some time later this year”. Nine years have now passed. It’s time to take action on housing for residents.
The project would be accessed only from already-overloaded Necarney City Road, which has only ONE street connection to within the City of Manzanita.
Come to the meeting and share your concerns!
-Tom Bender, Neah-Kah-Nie
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer