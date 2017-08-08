LEGAL NOTICE: TILLAMOOK PEOPLE’S UTILITY DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING NOTICE

Tillamook PUD’s Board of Directors will convene a regular Board meeting on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Carl Rawe Meeting Room at Tillamook PUD, 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, Oregon.

Action items include: approving: Selection of Vendor to Supply the Substation Power Transformers; and any matters that may come before the Board.

Those who require special accommodations should contact the PUD at 800-422-2535 or 503-842-2535.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

