LEGAL NOTICE: TILLAMOOK COUNTY MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL NATURAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN (NHMP) NOTICE:

The Tillamook County Multi-Jurisdictional NHMP is being updated. The Draft Risk Assessment and Mitigation Strategy chapters are available for public review and comment through , 2017.

Click here to view or download the Draft: http://www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/ComDev/NHMP/April2017/910517_05_08_R0_DRAFT_RA_MS_RED.pdf



Please email your comments to bchaix@co.tillamook.or.us or mail them to:

Tillamook County Department of Community Development

Attn: Barrett Chaix

1510 B Third Street

Tillamook, OR 97141

Three open houses are being held to provide information about the Plan and gather your input:

* , – 7:30 PM

Nehalem City Hall, 5900 8th Street, Nehalem, OR 97131

* , – 7:30 PM

Kiwanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, OR 97135

* , – 7:30 PM

Tillamook Bay Community College, 4301 Third Street, Tillamook, OR 97141

For more information please feel free to contact Sarah Absher, Senior Planner, sabsher@co.tillamook.or.us, (503) 842-3408×3317.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

