LEGAL NOTICE: PACIFIC CITY FOREDUNE GRADING MANAGEMENT PLAN DISCUSSION

MANAGEMENT PLAN DISCUSSION

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Time: 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Location: Kiawanda Community Center

34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, OR 97135

At the request of the Tillamook County Department of Community Development, the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners will be holding a workshop on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm to discuss review and possible amendments to the Pacific City Foredune Management Plan, including a discussion of development requirements for foredune grading on oceanfront properties located within the Pacific City/Woods Community Growth Boundary.

The Board of Commissioners may take action at this meeting to direct the Department of Community Development to form a working group to audit the Pacific City Foredune Management Plan for amendments, or to continue this conversation to a later date and time. Public comment will be heard at this meeting.

The public is encouraged to attend. If you have any questions about this meeting, please call Sarah Absher, CFM, Senior Planner, Tillamook County Department of Community Development at 503-842-3408 x 3317 or send an email to: sabsher@co.tillamook.or.us



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

