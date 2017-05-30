Jams, Jellies and Fruit Pie Fillings Canning Class Scheduled June 10

Looking forward to sunny days and fresh fruit? Would you like to learn how to make your own jams, jellies and fruit pie fillings to enjoy next winter or how to can fruits your family will enjoy? Then plan to attend the class “Canning Fruits, Pie Fillings, Jams & Jellies” offered by the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook. The class will be held on Saturday, June 10, 1 – 4 p.m. at the OSU Extension Meeting Room, 4506 Third Street in Tillamook. Cost is $15 for supplies and handouts if pre-registered by the Thursday prior to the class or $20 if registration is after the deadline, including day of class registrations. Pre-registration is recommended by the Thursday before the class to assure sufficient participants to hold the class. Classes with low registrations may be cancelled.

The class will feature the latest techniques and recommendations for canning fruits, jams and jellies with commercial pectin and fruit pie fillings with Clear-Jel A (a modified starch that doesn’t separate during storage). Learn how to safely and successfully can these items, and about equipment and products that make canning easier. Participants will also try their hand at canning both jam and fruit pie filling and take home a jar of their own home canned creation.

Those wanting to try an electric water bath canner can contact the OSU Extension Service office about borrowing a canner. These canners allow you to process larger amounts of produce at one time without tying up your stovetop.

Other food preservation classes to be held this summer include:

Canning Fish, Meat, Poultry & Vegetables, Saturday, July 15, 1-5 pm

Canning Pickles, Tomatoes & Salsa, Saturday, August 19, 1-4 pm

To register online go to http://bit.ly/TillamookFoodPreservation or contact the OSU Extension Service at 4506 Third Street in Tillamook, 503-842-3433. Classes with low enrollment by the Thursday before the class may be canceled.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

