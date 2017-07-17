Hope Montgomery, Eric Sappington Headliners At Open Mic July 22

Local musicians Hope Montgomery and Eric Sappington will headline Art Accelerated’s Open Mic on Saturday, July 22, at YoTime Frozen Yogurt, in Tillamook.

The monthly event, starting at 6:30 p.m., will feature local musicians, poets, authors, and singers. The event is free, with donations benefitting Art Accelerated’s children’s summer art education classes.

The monthly open mics regularly attract over a dozen performers and a standing room crowd. The open mic is hosted by Eric Sappington and offers a supportive community-oriented event to celebrate local musicians and writers. The event will celebrate its one year anniversary in October.



Art Accelerated, downtown Tillamook’s community arts center, also operates a members’ art gallery at 1906 Third Street, and various community arts events throughout the Tillamook area.

The gallery will also open a new show starting July 20, “Your Ticket to Endless Adventure”, and offer new shows on a monthly basis. A national quilt print exhibit will be showcased in October.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer