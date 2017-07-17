Hope Montgomery, Eric Sappington Headliners At Open Mic July 22

Hawk Creek Gallery: where the artist and the art are all part of the experience
It was the summer of 1978. Michael Schlicting and his... Read more →
Local musicians Hope Montgomery and Eric Sappington will headline Art Accelerated’s Open Mic on Saturday, July 22, at YoTime Frozen Yogurt, in Tillamook.
The monthly event, starting at 6:30 p.m., will feature local musicians, poets, authors, and singers. The event is free, with donations benefitting Art Accelerated’s children’s summer art education classes.
The monthly open mics regularly attract over a dozen performers and a standing room crowd. The open mic is hosted by Eric Sappington and offers a supportive community-oriented event to celebrate local musicians and writers. The event will celebrate its one year anniversary in October.
Art Accelerated, downtown Tillamook’s community arts center, also operates a members’ art gallery at 1906 Third Street, and various community arts events throughout the Tillamook area.
The gallery will also open a new show starting July 20, “Your Ticket to Endless Adventure”, and offer new shows on a monthly basis. A national quilt print exhibit will be showcased in October.