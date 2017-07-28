Helping Hands in need of donations and volunteers

By Sayde Moser-Walker

CEO Alan Evans of Helping Hands Re-Entry Outreach Centers says the shelter inside the Naval Command Center is running like a “well oiled machine.”

“Right now, we are completely sustainable,” he said.

Plans are well underway to begin renovating the second floor to create several apartment-like dorms to house folks participating in the one-year re-entry program.

In the meantime, the emergency shelter is seeing an average of 22 clients each night and volunteers are needed to help cook in the kitchen.

“We are starting to harvest the garden and use fresh produce in the kitchen, but we always need more people who want to come out and cook,” said Paul Hernandez, Volunteer Coordinator. “It doesn’t have to be every week, even just once a month is a big help.”

Hernandez said they are also collection donations for a variety of hygiene and household items as well as diapers and wipes.

The list of needed items includes:

Shampoo and conditioner

Tampons and Pads

Ziploc bags

Laundry detergent

Men’s deodorant

Toothpaste

Aluminum foil

Razors

Shaving cream

Diapers and Wipes

Hernandez said if possible, they prefer sample or travel-sized items so that each client who checks in can receive a tote with their necessary items without it taking up too much space.

“And, the small-sized things fit better in their backpack and they can take it all with them if they need to,” he said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Jason Goodding Building (former Naval Command Center), located at the Port of Tillamook Bay.

If you are interested in volunteering in the kitchen, you can contact Hernandez at p.hernandez@helpinghandsreentry.org. Or attend a volunteer training, held the second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 at the Jason Goodding Building.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

