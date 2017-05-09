Health officials urge parents and families to talk about suicide and emotional distress

Sweet tooth? The Tillamook Coast has you covered
Have a sugary craving you can’t kick? Need something sweet... Read more →
A variety of resources and tips are available for discussing mental health and emotional well-being
LOCAL RESOURCES for Help and Hope ….
PORTLAND, OR––With a recent increase in public awareness related to suicide and mental health, Oregon health officials are reminding parents and families about resources and information available for reaching out to loved ones. “Parents and health care providers know that television shows, popular movies and other entertainment can have a strong influence on young people’s thinking and behavior, and may cause some children and teens to think or talk about suicide,” said Ann Kirkwood, the Oregon Health Authority’s suicide intervention coordinator. “It’s critical that parents and health care providers help kids cope by talking openly and honestly about their thoughts and feelings, about what they’re watching, and watch for signs of distress.” Mental health experts have recently noted conversations with a range of Oregon youth, who after watching the popular Netflix series called “13 Reasons Why” had specific questions about emotional distress, trauma and where to turn for help and support. While the series seeks to capture the agonizing challenges of trauma, bullying and suicide, there are a number of opportunities for providing additional information and helping Oregonians know where to turn in the case of distress and thoughts of suicide. “While these shows may be fictional, they depict traumatic events in the life of a child, and may represent incorrect notions about the psychology behind suicide,” said Ajit Jetmalani, M.D. “There’s also often a lack of suicide prevention advice or hotline information, which we want to provide and make sure that individuals of all ages know where to turn for information and help.” Dr. Jetmalani is professor of psychiatry and head of the division of child and adolescent psychiatry at Oregon Health & Science University’s School of Medicine, Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Talking openly and honestly––without judgement––about emotional distress and suicide is strongly encouraged to promote an open and honest conversation. Often if a child or individual is suicidal, they are relieved and appreciative that someone would care enough to approach them about the subject. “We know that some of the youth calling our support lines are impacted by what they’re seeing on TV,” said Emily Moser, Lines for Life’s YouthLine program director. “Youth need support from parents and other trusted adults to process the difficult topics depicted on TV and to understand the implications of certain choices. We all have a role to play in helping reinforce in our communities that suicide is not the answer to problems and that reaching out to a trusted adult, friend, or crisis line makes an enormous difference in almost every potentially suicidal situation.” Even though suicide is not a common response to a majority of trauma and emotional distress, parents, and behavioral and physical health providers should also watch for warning signs of distress or suicidal activity and intervene immediately as necessary. A number of resources are available through trusted adults, school counseling resources, friends or mental health providers. A few key warning signs for suicidal thoughts in youth and others include:
Parents and families can approach the subject in a number of ways by providing open-ended questions and starting a conversation through a few examples listed below:
For more information and resources, please contact:
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer