FREE Outdoor Movie Night July 15 in Tillamook

The first of three outdoor movie nights is coming! Join us for a viewing of the movie “National Treasure”. The City of Tillamook is hosting a FREE outdoor movie night! FREE POPCORN! Please bring a chair and any additional non-alcoholic beverages or snacks for your enjoyment during the show

WHEN: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: Outside City Hall—210 Laurel Avenue

(In case of rain we’ll set up at the Fire Hall)

<a href=”http://“>



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)