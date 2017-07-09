FREE Outdoor Movie Night July 15 in Tillamook

Learn to Ride a Horse On Your Next Beach Vacation
The first of three outdoor movie nights is coming! Join us for a viewing of the movie “National Treasure”. The City of Tillamook is hosting a FREE outdoor movie night! FREE POPCORN! Please bring a chair and any additional non-alcoholic beverages or snacks for your enjoyment during the show
WHEN: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 9:00 p.m.
WHERE: Outside City Hall—210 Laurel Avenue
(In case of rain we’ll set up at the Fire Hall)
