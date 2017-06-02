Fire Mountain School Open House June 4

Fire Mountain School Open House for 2017/18 enrollment

Sunday, June 4

6505 Elk Flat Road in Falcon Cove

3pm-5pm with a panel of graduates at 3:30

Fire Mountain is an independent, alternative school located in Falcon Cove, adjacent to beautiful Oswald West State Park. We offer a unique learning experience in a family and community context. Our class sizes are small, allowing our teachers to provide thoughtful individualized attention. Come meet current parents, founders and board members, hear from our panel of stellar Fire Mountain School Alumni, and meet our amazing teachers: Pre-K-1st Grade–Ms. Christine Caulkins and 2nd-4th Grade–welcoming Mr. John Reseland.

For more information contact Faith Deur at firemountainschool@gmail.com or visit us at www.firemountainschool.org

We have a vision for our school, our coastal communities and our world in which people become their best selves–curious, confident, creative problem solvers and stewards of their home place. By providing a foundation of experiential, hands on educations for the whole child, the Fire Mountain community nurtures healthy, happy, lifelong learners.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)