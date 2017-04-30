Every 15 Minutes Program – Tillamook Police Conduct Mock Crash May 1st at Tillamook HS

The Every 15 Minutes program is a two-day program (May 1st & 2nd) focusing on high school juniors and seniors. The program challenges them to think about drinking, driving, personal safety, the responsibility of making mature decisions and the impact their decisions have on family, friends, and many others.

During the first day, pre-selected students are pulled out of class every 15 minutes to signify the national average of someone being injured or killed in a DUII related crash every 15 minutes. This day is highlighted with classroom instruction by uniformed police officers and a mock traffic crash at the high school involving a simulated impaired student driver and a simulated fatality.

This crash will involve all the personnel that would normally respond to this type of incident if it were real. This includes police, fire, ambulance, medical examiner, funeral home and tow agencies. The mock crash will only be taking place for about half an hour near the end of the high school day.

Twelfth Street in front of the school will be closed from 1:30pm until 3:30pm during the mock crash. Please use an alternative route during this time.

On May 2nd, there is an assembly at 10:00 am to conclude the prior day’s activities. This assembly will be in the Auditorium at the Tillamook High School. The assembly is open to the public.

This event is being sponsored by the City of Tillamook Police Department, Oregon State Police, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook School District #9, State Farm Insurance, and numerous other organizations.

Should you have any questions regarding the program, please contact Detective Nick Troxel of the Tillamook Police Department at 503.842.2522 or ntroxel@tillamookor.gov