Dory Days Parade Today in Pacific City; Artisan Fair Continues until 5 pm Today, 10 am to 4 pm Sunday

Photos by April Bailey

Dories brought in much more than fish today at the Dory Day’s Festival Parade in Pacific City. Today’s catch included mermaids, pirates, Tillamook County Librarians, Bennie the Beaver, sporting his eclipse glasses with information about the upcoming big event, and Santa! And now we know PC is where Santa spends July …

Vendors from far and near showcasing their wares at the Dory Day’s Artisan Fair today until 5p.m. and tomorrow 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

