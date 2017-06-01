Coastal Catch – Free Fishing Weekend June 3 & 4

by Lee Darby, Lee’s Guide Service

Free fishing weekend is upon us, and what a great way to introduce the kids to the wonderful world of fishing! The only questions are where and how?

Here are some excellent places to take the family to catch trout and largemouth bass:

Coffenbury Lake – located in Fort Stevens State Park.

Nedonna Pond – located in Rockaway. A fishing event is scheduled for Saturday from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. Contact Brian Johnson, 503-368-6828.

Lake Lytle – located in Rockaway

Trask River Hatchery – located in Tillamook. A fishing event is scheduled on Saturday from 8:00 am – 3:00 pm. Contact James Skaar, 503-842-4090.

Cape Mears Lake – located at Cape Mears.

Town Lake – located 1.5 miles from Pacific City

Hebo Lake – a small lake, this is a favorite spot for our family. A fishing event is scheduled for Saturday from 9 am – 2:00 pm. Contact Luke Haworth, 503-392-5141.

There are several ways to catch trout, but here are two favorite (and productive!) ways:

Plunking Powerbait off the bottom of the lake. Powerbait floats off the bottom, above the weeds and debris. Cast and retrieve using small spinners such as a Rooster Tail.

Bass fishing tips:

Baits to use – Spinnerbaits, crankbaits, jerkbaits and soft plastics.

Fish shallow to moderate depths as that’s where they look for food. They also like weedy areas.

Introduce a friend, child, co-worker or family member to fishing during Oregon’s Free Fishing Weekend – always the first full weekend in June. ODFW offers Oregon residents and visitors a full weekend to fish, crab and clam without a license. All ODFW Fishing Regulations still apply.

Go to http://www.dfw.state.or.us/resources/fishing/index.asp#rules

For more helpful information, learn how to fish http://www.dfw.state.or.us/resources/fishing/learn_to_fish.asp

Fishing is a great way to spend quality family time together, start a tradition, and create lasting memories! Remember to be patient, bring plenty of snacks, and take a break now and again to enjoy the surrounding area. Bring along a first aid kit, bottled water, sunscreen, and don’t forget the life jackets!

Tight lines!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

