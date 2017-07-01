Clover’s Day Starts Off Holiday Celebrations Today, July 1st – Festivities All Day, Fireworks Tonight

Photos by April Bailey

Cloverdale Show and Shine until 3 pm. Food, street vendors, petting zoo, and live music by Countryfied. Free parking in field across the bridge on Old Woods Rd.

Fireworks at dusk in Pacific City from Bob Straub State Park.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer