CARTM CELEBRATES 20 YEARS WITH A “WING DING” August 17

Why a ‘Wing Ding’? “We scratched our heads about what to call CARTM’s official 20 year celebration and could not think of a more CARTM-y way to say “20th Anniversary Celebration” The Wing Ding was born and the community is invited to come help us celebrate,” said CARTM’s executive director Karen Reddick-Yurka.

CARTM welcomes the community, friends, neighbors and visitors to the WING DING at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Avenue in downtown Manzanita, , from 6:30 to 8 pm. This event honors CARTM’s history—from the founders through — and takes a sneak peek at next steps for CARTM’s future.

“ For months, we’ve been going through 20 years of paperwork to make sure we have a complete picture of who has been involved in CARTM’s success,” said Karen. “I know we’ve probably missed a few, so I’ve put out this call: Were you one of the many volunteers at CARTM’s beginning? Did you assist with the move to the dump site? Did you help write the business and materials management plans?” “We hope those people will attend to let us celebrate them—and even more importantly, there is this call: Are you new(ish) to the area and not as familiar with what makes our organization such a force of nature? These are the people we hope will come and be part of CARTM’s future,” said Reddick-Yurka, “and, of course, we hope everyone will invite friends, neighbors and visitors who might like to get in on the fun.”

CARTM will be offering a unique gift for attendees, photos, stories, refreshments, volunteer recognition, the drawing for the Stay-or-Away raffle, and will announce the winners of the first-ever Sustainable Nehalem Bay Awards … and, just for fun, a tiny silent auction.

ed@cartm.org For more information about the “Wing Ding”, contact Karen Reddick-Yurka,or call: 503-368-7764.

cartm.org CARTM is a full-service, award-winning, one-stop recycling, reuse, refuse depot in North Tillamook County. CARTM is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and a registered partner with the Oregon Cultural Trust.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer