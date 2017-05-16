Canning Classes Available

Would you like to learn how to can this summer? Are you an experienced canner who would like to update your skills and learn the most current USDA safe canning practices? Then the summer canning classes are for you. Each class will focus on the latest USDA recommendations, equipment and supplies. Sign up for one or more classes and take home a jar of home-canned goodies from each class.

Pre-registration is required since classes with low enrollment may be cancelled and supplies will be purchased prior to the class. Cost for each class is $15 if registered the Thursday prior to the class or $20 for day before class registrations. The registration fee includes publications and supplies. All classes will be held at the OSU Extension Service Meeting Room, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook. To register go to http://bit.ly/TillamookSummerCanning.

Classes available:

Canning Fruits, Fruit Pie Fillings, Jams & Jellies, Saturday, June 10, 1 – 4:00 pm

Canning Fish, Meat, Poultry & Vegetables, Saturday, July 15, 1 – 5:00 pm

Canning Pickles, Tomatoes & Salsa, Saturday, August 19, 1 – 4:00 pm

The Extension Service loans weighted gauge pressure canners, electric water bath canners and food dehydrators to the public. The latest USDA canning recommendations are also available at the OSU Extension Service office through a series of publications free to Tillamook County residents or for purchase in a spiral bound edition in the USDA 2009 revision of the Complete Guide to Home Canning. In addition, pressure canner dial gauges are tested free of charge. The OSU Extension Service also carries some canning products such as Clear-Jel A for fruit pie fillings.

Contact the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook, 842-3433, for information about canning classes, canning recommendations, dial gauge testing, and where to find canning supplies.

Oregon State University Extension Service prohibits discrimination in all its programs, services, activities, and materials on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, familial/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, genetic information, veteran’s status, reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. If you have a disability that requires special considerations in order for you to attend this event, contact the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook at 503.842.3433.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)