Buy local, eat fresh at Tillamook Coast Farmers’ Markets
Who can pass up a Farmers’ Market? Fresh flowers, produce, locally-made products at the beach; it doesn’t get much better than that!
With four different locations, there’s a Farmers’ Market close to wherever your adventures take you on the Tillamook Coast.
And as a bonus, use your SNAP dollars and at any of the Tillamook County Farmers’ Markets and each will match it up to $10 a customer!
Neskowin Farmers’ Market
Neskowin Beach Wayside
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
May 20-September 30
Vendors include: Corvus Landing Farm and Rainforest Naturals Soap. Parking near the Neskowin Beach Wayside and market location is often filled; organizers will help direct additional visitors to the Inn at Proposal Rock parking lot that also has easy access to the market.
Manzanita Farmers’ Market
Laneda Ave and 5th Street
Fridays, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
June 9-September 1
To kick off the weekend in Manzanita, stroll down Laneda Avenue and shop for fresh produce, artwork, and local products. Enjoy a snack or meal while enjoying the weekly live music.
Pacific City Farmers’ Market
Library Parking Lot, Pacific City
6200 Camp St
Pacific City, Oregon, OR 97135
Sundays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
June 11-September 24
Tillamook Farmers’ Market
Laurel and 2nd Street, Tillamook
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
June 17-September 30
Along with local area vendors including Jacobsen Salt, Brickyard Farms, and Oregon Coast Lavender; shoppers will enjoy live music each week. Visit the Community Table which features different organizations, groups, and student clubs.
