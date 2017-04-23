Busy Construction Season on Tillamook County Main Highways – US Hwy. 101 at Manzanita

The work consists of replacement of an existing culvert at Neahkahnie Creek with a tunnel structure and enhancement of the stream bed as well as relocating and improving the highway alignment along U.S. 101 near Manzanita. Also, turning lane movements into downtown Manzanita will be enhanced to improve safety, adding a left turn lane for Manzanita Avenue.

The contractor finished the culvert work and stream bed work last fall. The work that remains is on U.S. 101 and will have more traffic impacts. The contractor resumed work in late March. The scheduled work includes construction of new roadway alignment, new left turn lanes into downtown Manzanita and installation of landscaping materials. Flaggers may need to occasionally control single lane traffic during construction when work is occurring. Minor delays should be expected when single lane closures are occurring and the public is reminded to drive through the area with caution. Oregon State Police will be enforcing the speed limit through the work zone area.

There could be some night work. That could especially be the case after Memorial Day when traffic increases significantly on U.S. 101. The night work should help minimize some the traffic impacts. Bottom line, though, is that there will be some traffic impacts and travelers should add a few minutes of extra travel time and expect some delays.

The project is scheduled to be completed in September 2017.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)