Brickyard Farms: the spot for fresh veggies and garden delights

When Shannon and Cole Michaelis saw that Don’s Waterfall Farm was for sale in January 2014, they took a trip out to Oregon for the first time.

After touring the Tillamook property, they went come back home to Wyoming to write a business plan for what would become Brickyard Farms.

On their one-acre lot, Brickyard Farms fits in three huge gardens tucked in-between six greenhouses, making it a paradise for plants and visitors alike.

Stop by Brickyard Farms for your garden starts, fresh produce and much more. Photo courtesy of Brickyard Farms

The Michaelis sell a variety of grown fruits and vegetables, which you can special order and pick up at the farm, or find an amazing array of vegetable and flowers starts for your own garden.

This is the Michaelis’ fourth season at Brickyard Farms, though they’re no strangers to the trade. Shannon grew up on the second largest working cattle ranch in Wyoming, and Cole’s mother was an herbalists. Together they ran a nursery business in Wyoming until they created Brickyard Farms on the Tillamook Coast.

In addition to plants, the couple also makes gluten-free, dairy-free bread; jams; pickles; tea; herbal extracts; and yes, dog biscuits.

Their produce is also served at the Offshore Grill in Rockaway; their hanging baskets are at the Western Royal Inn in Tillamook; and they have a booth at the Tillamook Farmers Market.

Stop by Brickyard Farms for your garden starts, fresh produce and much more. Photo courtesy of Brickyard Farms

Brickyard Farms is located at 4940 Brickyard Road in Tillamook and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

And don’t forget to check out what they have for sale at their Etsy shop.

For more information call 503-815-8142 or email brickyardfarms@outlook.com.

Source: Visit Tillamook Coast

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)