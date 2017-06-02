Blessing of the Fleet Pacific City Saturday June 3

Buy local, eat fresh at Tillamook Coast Farmers’ Markets
Who can pass up a Farmers’ Market? Fresh flowers, produce,... Read more →
Pacific City Dorymen’s Association presents the 19th annual Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday June 3rd at noon, Cape Kiwanda beach access in Pacific City.
Introduction: At 11:55 am
The National Anthem: with the presentation of the Colors by local Boy Scout Troop 170.
Welcome: Special Thanks for the flowers.
Introduction of the 2016 Dory Days Royalty: Grand Marshals; Dory Princess; and Junior Dory Princess
Messages from the Clergy: Dan Mason, James Dieringer and Linton Whittles
Special Music:
Reading of the Names and Tolling of the Bell: Remembering those who have passed on this year, reading by Craig Wenrick. The Bell Toller will be Tom Donohue.
Announce: The flowers go to Sea (if the ocean is calm enough).
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer