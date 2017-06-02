Blessing of the Fleet Pacific City Saturday June 3

Pacific City Dorymen’s Association presents the 19th annual Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday June 3rd at noon, Cape Kiwanda beach access in Pacific City.

Introduction: At 11:55 am

The National Anthem: with the presentation of the Colors by local Boy Scout Troop 170.

Welcome: Special Thanks for the flowers.

Introduction of the 2016 Dory Days Royalty: Grand Marshals; Dory Princess; and Junior Dory Princess

Messages from the Clergy: Dan Mason, James Dieringer and Linton Whittles

Special Music:

Reading of the Names and Tolling of the Bell: Remembering those who have passed on this year, reading by Craig Wenrick. The Bell Toller will be Tom Donohue.

Announce: The flowers go to Sea (if the ocean is calm enough).



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)