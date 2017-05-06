Because I’m All About That Bond!

It’s not every day that someone offers you $1.93 million in free money! But that’s just what happened to our schools. Tillamook School District has been offered $1.93 million (and maybe as much as $4 million) in state matched money for school facility improvements and maintenance needs. To access the money, we must match the funds by voting yes for the school bond on the May ballot.

I’ve worked with several non-profits and community organizations over the years, but I’ve never seen an offer like this before. And the timing is great. Tillamook Schools have a growing list of maintenance issues that need to be addressed. This funding will allow the schools to save money in the long run too by saving on energy costs and repair work on things like failing roofs and outdated heating systems. We can’t afford to turn down these funds!

Pictures, videos, and information about the school bond are on the GR8 Tillamook Schools Facebook page and website, but not everyone has access to the web. I encourage you to take a moment and share the school bond information with a loved one who may not have access to online information. Show them pictures of our schools and let them know why passing the bond matters to you! Vote YES for Tillamook Schools!

Nikki Brown



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

