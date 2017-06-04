Babysitter Training Offered as a Day Camp

Babysitters are substitute parents. They face the same challenges and emergencies as full-time parents do, but they are not often as well prepared. To help youth develop skill for babysitting or taking care of himself or herself at home, the OSU Extension Service is offering Babysitter Training as a part of their Summer Day Camp Series, June 19-23 at the OSU Extension Office, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook.

Each session will begin with a brief nutritious snack preparation activity and games to play with children. Session topics include Babysitter Role & Responsibility; Preventing and Handling Emergencies; Activities for Children; Feeding Children; Ages & Stages and Behavior & Guidance.

Pre-registration is required due to limited space. Cost is $45 per participant for enrolled 4-H Members. Youth currently not enrolled in 4-H must enroll and pay the $25 4-H enrollment fee in addition to the Babysitter Training fee. Â Register online at http://bit.ly /Tillamook4-H

Contact us at 503-842-3433, or our website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook .



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

