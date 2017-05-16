Astrology – May 15th – Nodes of the Moon

By Madame Zia

The energy is ripe for planetary consciousness through self-love. There is palpable potential and power at our fingertips that can be used or abused. Group consciousness is being activated right now to dig deep and find divine self-love so that we can beam that out for all to flourish and prosper. Like the August Sun that shines the light down on the glorious sunflowers that grace the tables of all and bring deep peace and joy.

This is because the Nodes of the Moon have moved into Leo/Aquarius on the 9th of May which only happens every 18.6 years. The Nodes spend about 18 month in each sign and just moved from Virgo/Pisces into Leo/Aquarius.

The Nodes of the Moon really need to be explained a bit here to understand the significance of this. They are not a planetary body, they are points in space where the moon crosses over the elliptic orbit of the earth. As you all know, the Sun and planets do not circle willy-nilly around the Earth. Instead, their apparent path around us inscribes a circle in the skies. This disk-shaped band of the sky is called the ecliptic.

Astrology is geocentric, meaning that even though we realize the Sun does not orbit the Earth, the Earth is at the center of the astrological chart. Thus, Earth is our frame of reference. The Moon’s orbit around the Earth is not the same as the ecliptic. You could visualize them as two giant hula hoops, one inside the other, held at an angle. The Moon’s orbit crosses the Ecliptic in two places— these are called the Moon’s Nodes.

The North Node is where the Moon crosses the ecliptic going toward the northern hemisphere, and the South Node is where she crosses the ecliptic headed south. The North Node and the South Node are always directly opposite one another in the sky.

The Moon’s Nodes nearly always move in retrograde, meaning they travel backwards through the Zodiac. They make a complete circle through the 12 signs every 18.6 years. When the New Moons and Full Moons happen near the Moon’s Nodes, eclipses happen. That is because the Earth, Sun, and Moon are lined up so precisely that a shadow is cast. This is how astronomers, ancient and modern, know how to predict the eclipses.

In astrology they have great significance and where ever they are located in your birth chart. The Moon location during your birth is very profound as the Moon highly influences the Earth and consequently you. So whatever the sign and location of your Moon at your birth, it has a profound effect on you. The Nodes of the Moon consequently have an equally powerful effect on you. They are very personal and only occur every 18.6 years. (To learn more about your Moon sign and Nodes locations, a birth chart reading with me will enlighten you!)

With the Nodes of the Moon moving into the signs of Leo and Aquarius last week, there is a lot of power in the stars right now for the refined tuning of the self to bring your beautiful instrument of light to the orchestra of divinity. It is more complex and needs a bit more orchestrating to bring harmony but the potential is remarkable. Enjoy the luxury of loving yourself and let that joy spill out of you and onto the tables of others where they may drink from that fruit. Let it inspire others to create innovative ideas to bring consciousness for all. That is the project for Global Consciousness in the next 18 months.

For more from Madame Zia, find her at Dana Zia Astrology on Facebook.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)