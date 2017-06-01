Astrology – June 1st – Gemini

By Madame Zia

The sun moved into Gemini on the 20th May and will stay there until the 20th of June when it moves into the sign of Cancer the crab. The sun moves through one sign a month, roughly, and where ever the sun is at your birth is the Astrology sign that is “assigned” to you.

Everyone born from May 20th till June 20th has their sun sign in Gemini. Now Gemini is a super fun subject to talk about because they are like a cloud, full of magic and beauty but so hard to understand. They remind me a bit of the song “How do you solve a problem like Maria?” from the musical “Sound of Music.”

How do you solve a problem like Maria? How do you catch a cloud and pin it down? How do you find the word that means Maria? A flibbertijibbet! A will-o’-the wisp! A clown!

Many a thing you know you’d like to tell her

Many a thing she ought to understand

But how do you make her stay and listen to all you say

How do you keep a wave upon the sand?

Oh, how do you solve a problem like Maria?

How do you hold a moonbeam in your hand?

Gemini is an air sign and the sign of the twins. It embodies curiosity, creative genius, quick wit, intelligence and an ever seeking mind roaming constantly for the answers to who knows what but someday that Gemini just.might.need. that information. This is the sign of the monkey mind that swings from tree to tree looking for the perfect fruit to eat and absorb, sometimes taking just a bite of many till they find one worthy of their attention. But when they do find that fruit, they will consume it … utterly.

A strong intellect is one of the signatures of the Gemini that is lightened by their great sense of humor. They are usually the first to laugh at their antics and it is a good thing too because antics are what a Gemini is about. They are inquisitive like a cat and this can get them into trouble. You know the old saying, “Curiosity killed the cat.” That is Gemini and one of the things that they need to ask themselves all the time, “Do I need to go down that rabbit hole?” “Do I really want to find the queen of hearts and have her try to take off my head?”

The other thing Geminis need to be very careful of is over-committing. It is one of their notorious habits and leaves them always running behind like the rabbit in Alice in Wonderland. This is something very important to work on for a Gemini. Take a moment — or two — before they commit. In fact, go home and sleep on it.

Spontaneity is Gemini’s middle name and they have fun inventing creative and interesting ways to enjoy life. There is no dull moment with a fun-loving inventive Gemini in your life. They also have a totally magical connection to creativity and if they are feeling bogged down and stuck, the fastest way through this is to find that creative muse and reconnect with her. They are generally excellent and interesting artists that have special interests in the language arts like music and writing.

If things get a little heavy or become very uncomfortable for Geminis, they tend to exit stage right! (or left, after all they are flexible!) They have the technique of slipping out the back down to a science and become hard to find when they choose to. (Just like a moonbeam!)

That bring us to another of the super powers of Gemini, they can shape shift and become like the wind, they are an air sign after all. This shape shifting also grants them the ability to become what the person they are interacting with, wants. This can be a gift if they use it for goodness and a curse if they don’t recognize what they are doing and lose themselves or even worse, use it for manipulation.

Having your Sun in Gemini is an excellent place to be light of heart and to find eternal youth by staying playful and curious in living on this beautiful blue marble.

