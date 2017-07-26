Astrology July 25 – Total Eclipse of the Sun



By Madame Zia

On this last Saturday the 22nd of July, on the new moon, the Moon and Sun held hands and bravely crossed over into the fiery and creative sign of Leo. With this action they activated the portal into a very powerful Eclipse doorway that will be culminating on August 21st with the total eclipse of the Sun. This eclipse is a big deal. Seriously.

The total eclipse of the Sun on the 21st of August is a rare awe inspiring event indeed! Last total solar eclipse that the USA had across the entire country was on June 8, 1918 and the last total solar eclipse that Oregon had was back in 1979. (I remember it well! I guess that dates me.) “So what makes a total solar eclipse special in astrology?” you might wonder.

Eclipses act like doorways into different energy paths, and are powerful enough to transform, shift and change the direction and flow of your life. Eclipses typically bring life-changing revelations, endings, and new beginnings. The ‘hallway of the eclipses” have two points of change: one gives special opportunity to let go of the past that no longer serves you and the other to be open to the present and to set a positive agenda for the future. Eclipses act like doorways into different energy paths and are powerful enough to transform, shift and change the direction and flow of your life.

This eclipse hallway is all taking place in the fiery and creative sign of Leo. With the July 22nd new Moon in Leo, the door into this particularly powerful eclipse hallway opened for us to start evaluating where we are falling short in self-care, playfulness and love. (Things have been a bit serious huh?) Then on August 7th there is a partial eclipse of the moon and this is the time to really focus on letting go of the past and moving into a more loving, joyful and confident life path. The August 21st total solar eclipse is the time to activate self-love and care and radiate that out to everyone around you so that they may flourish from your light.

Now self-care is a very personal thing that you need to sort out. Imagine that you are a caregiver for a great auntie or uncle and you need to assess what she/he needs to help them with their care. You’d approach it with common sense right? Well, apply that same third party objectiveness to your own self-care over this next month. Be honest, be strong, be brave and take a truthful inventory of your life and make a plan to make the changes that you desire. (After all Leo is about radiant self-love, confidence, courage and a spark of outrageousness!)

I for one started on July 22nd doing something every single day that is loving and playful for myself and will continue till the eclipse. (Leos love to play and it is a very important part of self-care!) Then I will take an honest inventory and decide what is working and install that into my life. What is your plan?

Since this is all taking place in Leo, the rest of the summer will be sizzling with drama, passion, creative juice and opportunities for greater love and the realization that we are all one. Deep magic and love is in the air! Who knows what is going to happen next? A lion could come through the wardrobe! But you’ll be ready!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

