Art Accelerated! ON THE MOVE WITH NEW GALLERY

Our new gallery space is getting ready to open. We’ve moved into 1906 Third Street, in downtown Tillamook, just west of Main Avenue.

Opening Day: Friday, June 16, 2017 for the annual Cork and Brew celebration in downtown Tillamook, starting after 5 p.m.

We plan to be open daily through Monday, June 26, from noon to 4 p.m. Our plan for summer is to be open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays from noon to 4 p.m.

The gallery space will feature new art from a variety of local artists. Paintings, prints, etchings, pastels, and other media from over 20 local artists will be available for viewing.

Cards, prayers flags, mosaics, encaustics, and other art will also be on display.

We will also feature books by local authors, including Doug Fir, Karen Keltz, Nancy Slavin, Richard Powers, Joan Cutuly, Deborah Lincoln, Neal Lemery, and the writings of the Tillamook County Historical Society.

Each month, we will have a new show, showcasing a variety of themes and artists.

The gallery will also have classroom and meeting space upstairs for a variety of workshops, classes, presentations, and gatherings for all ranges of creative endeavors, including musicians and writers.

Contact Christine Harrison for details on membership and commission sales opportunities. (503) 815-1642, e mail: artaccelerated@gmail.com

CHILDREN’S ART CLASSES IN FULL SWING

We’ve partnered with Oregon State University Extension’s 4-H after school and summer art programs for kids. Classes are held at the new Rural Partnership building next to Tillamook Bay Community College, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook.

There are still openings for the classes, and scholarship funds are available. We’ve received a generous grant from the Tillamook County Cultural Coalition to offer these great art opportunities to kids.

We plan to continue these classes throughout the summer and into the fall and winter.

OPEN MICS ARE LIVENING UP THE DOWNTOWN SCENE

Our monthly open mics at Yo Time Frozen Yogurt on Saturday night have become a popular attraction.

Standing room only crowds are enjoying musicians, singers, poets, and authors. We have over a dozen readings and performances, including several local bands, making their debut performances in public.

A special treat has been the a cappella singing of fourth graders from East Elementary School.

The open mics are friendly, supportive, and inclusive of everyone from accomplished writers and musicians to young people taking their first steps into a public forum to share their creativity.

Our next open mic is this coming Saturday, June 17 starting at 6:30 p.m., at Yo Time, 314 Main, Tillamook. Come on down for a fun family event on a Saturday night.

JOIN US — BECOME A MEMBER OF ART ACCELERATED!

Memberships for artists and supporters now available, and invite you to become a member. Be a supporter of the local art scene and our work to expand opportunities for local artists and patrons of the arts. We also welcome your ideas and enthusiasm.

Annual memberships are $25. Please send checks to Art Accelerated, 1906 Third Street, Tillamook, Oregon. Artist memberships for our gallery artists are also available. Contact Christine Harrison, 503-809-9172.

SOME HIGHLIGHTS:

We also have been awarded a Tillamook PUD grant for a gallery lighting project. Now that we have a long term home, we can put these funds to use and improve our gallery.

A viable downtown art gallery and art center are seen by local merchants and the City of Tillamook as a very desirable component of a thriving downtown community. Our pop up shows have been enthusiastically received, and sales have benefitted both local artists and various local non-profit organizations selected by the successful bidders on donated art works at our shows.

Since 2015, we have held various pop up art gallery shows and exhibitions in vacant storefronts throughout downtown Tillamook, as well as in Oceanside. We have also held sketch crawls for artists who work with an experienced art instructor to expand their artistic talents and experiences. These events have benefitted local artists, and also attracted visitors to downtown businesses.

GRANGE ART SHOW, SUPPER AND OPEN MIC FRIDAY, JUNE 30

We are sponsors of the Fairview Grange soup and salad dinner, open mic, and art show on Friday, June 30, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Grange is holding a benefit event for the Wilson River alternative high school in Tillamook. The school is an innovative educational institution for all of Tillamook County schools.

Please join us for our art show, dinner (cost by donation), and open mic. Guitarist and song writer Eric Sappington is emceeing the evening events and it promises to be a great deal of fun for the whole family.

Artists: bring your art and enthusiasm. Commission sales will benefit the alternative high school programs. Bring your appetite and also your creative energies to share at the open mic (musicians, poets, essayists, singers, and comedians).

Fairview Grange is the oldest Grange in Tillamook County and is located at the corner of Third Street,Trask River Road and Olsen Road east of Tillamook. It has been the historical gathering spot for dinners, dances and other community events since 1912.

Art Accelerated! BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Christine Harrison, artist and art instructor at TBCC; Dennis Worrel, artist; Cindy Gardner, co-owner of Sunflower Flats Florists; Linda Werner, writer; and Neal Lemery, writer.

ART ACCELERATED! ON THE MOVE!!

Planning a big Celebration of our Gallery in September.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

