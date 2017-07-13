58th Annual Dory Days in Pacific City – July 14-16

By April Bailey

July 14th-16th Pacific City will be hosting it’s 58th Annual Dory Days with the theme “Let the Good Times Roll.” This is a multi-day, multi-event for multi-generations. The artisan fair will be on all three days at the four-way stop in downtown Pacific City. The Linfield Dory Exhibit will be on display Saturday 9a.m.-7 p.m. at the Kiawanda Community Center, which will also be hosting several family friendly events on Saturday. Extra parking is available at the boat ramp on Sunset Dr. New to this year’s Dory Days is the Firefighter Dune Climb at 2p.m. on Sunday, a fund raiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Also, please be aware that shortly before 11 a.m. the following roads will be closed for approximately 30 minutes: Sunset Dr., Pacific Ave., and Brooten Rd. from the four-way in Pacific City until the parade end at Chester’s Market. Please expect congested pedestrian and auto traffic at the four-way stop in Pacific City all weekend.

Here is the full-event schedule:



