4th of July Events – North to South — Parades & Fireworks

Backcountry Rockhounding on the Tillamook Coast
Visitors often associate the Tillamook Coast with, well, the coast.... Read more →
8 am – 11 am – Pancake Breakfast to benefit Neah-Kah-Nie Athletic Teams, Former Manzanita Fire Hall on 5th Ave.
1 pm – Old-Fashioned Parade – theme – “There’s no place like home.”
10 pm – Fireworks
9 am – until sold out — Lioness Bake Sale at Lions Club
11 am – Independence Day Parade through Downtown
Noon – 4 pm – 12th Annual “Weiner Nationals” Dachshund Races at Phyllis Baker City Park on 2nd st.
1 pm – Lions/Lioness Fun Day at Beach – Games and races for all ages with prizes! On the beach near Ocean Edge Wayside
2 – 4 pm – Relive Our Glorious Past – Rockaway Beach History Presentation by Don Best, Rockaway Community Church
Dusk – Fireworks
7 am — Fun Run (Start is at the Golf Course) http://www.neskowin5krunabout.com
8 am – Noon – Nesko Womens Club Annual Book & Bake Sale, Neskowin Marketplace to benefit South County Food Pantries
10am Walk-About (Sing-A_Long) and Honoring Veterans right after
2 – 4pm: Kites and Castles on the beach
Fireworks at dusk on the beach
Wednesday, July 5
9am: Beach Cleanup
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer