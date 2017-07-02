4th of July Events – North to South — Parades & Fireworks



Manzanita:

8 am – 11 am – Pancake Breakfast to benefit Neah-Kah-Nie Athletic Teams, Former Manzanita Fire Hall on 5th Ave.

1 pm – Old-Fashioned Parade – theme – “There’s no place like home.”

10 pm – Fireworks

Rockaway Beach:

9 am – until sold out — Lioness Bake Sale at Lions Club

11 am – Independence Day Parade through Downtown

Noon – 4 pm – 12th Annual “Weiner Nationals” Dachshund Races at Phyllis Baker City Park on 2nd st.

1 pm – Lions/Lioness Fun Day at Beach – Games and races for all ages with prizes! On the beach near Ocean Edge Wayside

2 – 4 pm – Relive Our Glorious Past – Rockaway Beach History Presentation by Don Best, Rockaway Community Church

Dusk – Fireworks

Neskowin:

7 am — Fun Run (Start is at the Golf Course) http://www.neskowin5krunabout.com

8 am – Noon – Nesko Womens Club Annual Book & Bake Sale, Neskowin Marketplace to benefit South County Food Pantries

10am Walk-About (Sing-A_Long) and Honoring Veterans right after

2 – 4pm: Kites and Castles on the beach

Fireworks at dusk on the beach

Wednesday, July 5

9am: Beach Cleanup



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

