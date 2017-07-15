4-H Horse Fair July 18 & 19

The public is invited to attend the 4-H Horse Fair on July 18 and 19 at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds in the Pavilion. 4-H members from throughout the county will be showing their skills in horse showmanship and equitation classes on Tuesday, July 18 and in western gaming on Wednesday, July 19. The event will begin at 9 a.m. each day and continue through the early afternoon. Youth will be participating in Showmanship, Western and English Equitation, Ground Training, and Trail classes and Western Gaming events. Participants will be working to qualify to attend the Oregon State Fair and represent Tillamook at the State 4-H Horse show in Salem.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 9 times, 8 visits today)