4-H College Scholarship Winners Announced

Morgan Queen and Katie Sherer, both seniors at Tillamook High School (THS), are the 2017 winners of a $500 Tillamook County 4-H Association scholarship. This scholarship is set up to aid in the continuing education of Tillamook County 4-H members. All graduating seniors, who have been members of 4-H for the past four years and planning to attend a college, trade school or business college were eligible. The scholarship was determined based on the 4-H member’s application, their 4-H record, an essay and interview.

Morgan Queen also received a $400 4-H HEART (Home Economics & Art) Leadership Scholarship, Willard Neary received a $400 4-H Small Animal Project Leadership Scholarship and Clayton Wehage received a $400 4-H Livestock Leadership Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to a 4-H member who exhibited leadership and continued participation in the 4-H program throughout high school, in addition to exhibiting at the Tillamook County Fair.

4-H/TCCA Ice Cream Booth Volunteer Scholarships were awarded to: Morgan Queen ($400), Clayton Wehage ($500), Willard Neary ($500) and Jordan Whittles ($500). This scholarship is based on the number of years a 4-H member volunteered in the 4-H/TCCA Ice Cream booth at fair. This scholarship is one of the projects/activities funded through proceeds from the TCCA/4-H Ice Cream Booth at the Tillamook County Fair.

For more information about or to donate to the Tillamook County 4-H Association for the Tillamook County 4-H program, contact the OSU Extension Service at 2204 Fourth Street in Tillamook, 503-842-3433 or visit our website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook/.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

