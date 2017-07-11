4-H Alumni Scholarship Available



Tillamook County 4-H alumni that plan to continue their education may be interested in the $500 scholarship sponsored by the Tillamook County 4-H Leaders Association. Applicants must have been affiliated with the Tillamook County 4-H program as either a member or leader. The scholarship is for alums who have been out of high school for one or more years (including alumni who are currently enrolled in community college, four year college, trade school or business college and those returning to school). The scholarship can be applied to an accredited community college, four-year college or university, trade school or business college.

The scholarship recipient will be selected based on a short application, 500 word essay describing the impact 4-H has had on their life and how it has helped them get where they are today, and a 15 minute interview (which can be completed by conference call). First preference will be given to applicants that have not previously received the Tillamook County 4-H Alumni Scholarship. However, former recipients may apply.

Applications are available at the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook, 842-3433 and must be submitted by Friday, September 15. Scholarships must be used during the 2017-18 school year and will be sent to the school in the name of the recipient.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

